Google offering YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium free for three months to students

Google is now offering students three months of free subscription to its YouTube Premium service in the US. Under this students will be able to access YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium free of cost for three months, after which they will be charged $6.99 (approximately Rs 496) per month.

Advertising

Google announced the introduction of this offer via its YouTube Music handle on Twitter. It is yet unknown how the company will verify the student’s identity.

To enable the free trial students are required to sign up for the $6.99 (approximately Rs 496) monthly plan, which includes both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. After they have signed up their three-month free trial will initiate.

YouTube Premium is the company’s subscription service which allows users to download all YouTube videos on mobile, removes ads, utilise background play and gives access to all of the YouTube Original shows.

Whereas, YouTube Music Premium is the company’s own music streaming service, which allows users to download songs, create playlists, background play and much more.

📢 ATTN: Students 📢 For a limited time, new members can enjoy 3 months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTube Premium student plan in select territories, on us 😉. Let us know what you’re playing to get #BacktoSchool ⬇️ → https://t.co/8sFjizIxQ8 pic.twitter.com/OL71AEXRBd — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) August 8, 2019

To recall, Amazon recently announced a new Prime plan for youth, where it is providing young Amazon Prime subscribers with a cashback of Rs 500 on purchasing the yearly Prime subscription costing Rs 999.