Google Neighbourly update lets users post photos, create events and more

Google has announced new features to its Neighbourly app in a bid to make it more interactive among the users. The app lets users ask as well as answer queries related to their neighbourhood. It is useful in connecting local communities and makes them aware of nearby events.

The latest update to the Neighbourly app will allow users to post photographs, create polls, create events, and share tips. The update has rolled out for all Android smartphones which are running Android 5 Lollipop or above.

The app now lets people post photos such as a picture of the food they had in a newly opened restaurant or a new shopping mall nearby. It also lets users create an event and invite new neighbours to watch a cricket match. People can also create a poll to ask about the best local Chinese cuisine restaurant and share tips on hazards and repairs happening on the roads.

Apart from posting photos and polls, the app has also got a new feature called Neighbourhood Challenge, in which users can solve puzzles that appear in the app randomly. Local users can play together and also vote for the best contribution.

Prior to this update, the Neighbourly app only allowed the users to post questions in the form of a single note, and other users could have responded in comments with their answers.