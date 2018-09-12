Google Neighbourly app extends support to five more cities in India; adds new features

Google Neighbourly app is all about asking and answering questions to those in your neighbourhood and surrounding areas. Google Neighbourly app is all about asking and answering questions to those in your neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

Google’s Neighbourly app has expanded its reach to five more Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, Vizag, and Kota. Google initially started its pilot in Mumbai and later rolled it out to people in Jaipur. The Neighbourly app is all about asking and answering questions to those in your neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

Google says that since the launch of Neighbourly, the app has managed to help users who reside in Mumbai and Jaipur, find answers related to local shopping, fitness inquires, food recommendations or tuition centers. Google also shared some interesting stats.

The company said 20 per cent users tap to speak their question using Google’s own speech to text engine. According to Google, each question gets an average of four relevant, trusted answers.

The latest version of Google Neighbourly app offers three new updates. It has enhanced voice input given that 20 per cent of users tap to speak a question. It has also added a new Quick replies feature to let users clarify the answers they have received. The app can now detect and show similar questions.

The new beta version is available to download on Google Play Store for people residing in supported cities. It can run on Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and above. Google said it will be expanding to more neighbourhoods across India soon.

