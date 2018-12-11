Google might release dark mode feature for Chrome on macOS in 2019

Google rolled out Chrome 71 release for macOS last week, which came without the dark mode feature. However, the company seems to be working on implementing the feature in a future release of the software.

The update was first spotted by a Reddit user, who stated dark mode would be added to the browser with the release of Chrome 72, citing a code change that Google submitted on its Chromium project page.

The company will most probably release this update in early 2019, however, if you can’t wait to test it out you can check it out by downloading Google’s open source Chromium browser.

In a separate report, MacRumors shared screenshots of the dark mode feature running on the Canary developer build of Google Chrome. According to the screenshots, Google’s Dark Mode looks very similar to its Incognito Mode in terms of design.

Though the code change was recently submitted for Chrome 72, the dark mode feature might not show up on the same. This is due to Chrome 72 already considered to be branched and set for release on January 29, notes the report. This means that the company might release the feature in Chrome 73, which is slated to be released on March 12, according to reports.

Apple introduced Dark Mode to macOS with the release of macOS Mojave earlier this year. The feature darkens elements system-wide to help reduce the user’s eye-strain.

The feature was integrated with all Apple apps, however, the feature is currently being implemented by third-party developers in their apps.