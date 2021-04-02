scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

Google Meet to extend free unlimited video call scheme till June 2021

Google Meet users will be able to add up to 100 participants in their free video calls which will now be unlimited for up to 24 hours.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 2, 2021 5:41:52 pm
Google Meet, Video conference, Video call, group video call,Here's some more details on the free unlimited Google Meet calls. (Image Source: Twitter/ Google Workspace)

Google Meet has made unlimited video calls free on the platform till June 2021. The new offer is an extension of the previous pandemic-induced offer where the 60–minute cap was removed from the service. Google Meet users before the pandemic could set up free video calls for up to 60 minutes, after which the calls would end.

Check out the official tweet by Google Workspace below.

The earlier offer was available to all G-suite members, allowing them to create free unlimited video calls for up to 24 hours for free up to March 31, 2021. Now with the extension of the free period till June 2021, more users will be able to make longer video conferences on Google Meet without paying a premium fee.

Users will also now be able to add up to 100 users to their video conferences. Adding more users will require you to purchase the Google Workspace subscription that will allow you to add up to 250 participants. These participants need not have the Google Meet app installed and can even join via a web browser provided they have a fast enough and stable network connection.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The rise of video conferencing apps in 2020

As the pandemic began pushing people to work from home across the globe, tools like Google Meet, Skype, Zoom and Microsoft Teams quickly jumped in popularity. These video conferencing tools are ideal services for offices where users can remotely connect and have meetings in a few easy steps.

Amidst this, video conferencing tools including Google Meet have been making exciting offers and perks for their users in order to attract more participants over rivals. This includes making unlimited video calls for free, implementing lenses, filters and other features that could be attractive for users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

realme 8, realme 8 pro, realme 8 price in india, realme 8 pro price, realme 8 price, realme 8 pro specifications, realme 8 launched, realme 8 pro launched in india, realme 8 series, realme 8 series launched, realme 8 series price in india, realme 8 pro specs, realme 8 price india, realme 8 features, realme 8 sale date, realme 8 pro sale date, realme 8 pro specs, realme 8 series sale date, realme 8 series sale flipkart
First look: Realme 8 Pro with 108MP camera at the back

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x