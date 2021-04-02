Google Meet to extend free unlimited video call scheme till June 2021

Google Meet has made unlimited video calls free on the platform till June 2021. The new offer is an extension of the previous pandemic-induced offer where the 60–minute cap was removed from the service. Google Meet users before the pandemic could set up free video calls for up to 60 minutes, after which the calls would end.

Check out the official tweet by Google Workspace below.

We’re continuing unlimited #GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through June 2021 for Gmail accounts → https://t.co/fqBTmoNPBW pic.twitter.com/Ax0fmbRvqr — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 30, 2021

The earlier offer was available to all G-suite members, allowing them to create free unlimited video calls for up to 24 hours for free up to March 31, 2021. Now with the extension of the free period till June 2021, more users will be able to make longer video conferences on Google Meet without paying a premium fee.

Users will also now be able to add up to 100 users to their video conferences. Adding more users will require you to purchase the Google Workspace subscription that will allow you to add up to 250 participants. These participants need not have the Google Meet app installed and can even join via a web browser provided they have a fast enough and stable network connection.

The rise of video conferencing apps in 2020

As the pandemic began pushing people to work from home across the globe, tools like Google Meet, Skype, Zoom and Microsoft Teams quickly jumped in popularity. These video conferencing tools are ideal services for offices where users can remotely connect and have meetings in a few easy steps.

Amidst this, video conferencing tools including Google Meet have been making exciting offers and perks for their users in order to attract more participants over rivals. This includes making unlimited video calls for free, implementing lenses, filters and other features that could be attractive for users.