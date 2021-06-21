Google Meet is improving its hand raising feature: Here’s how

Google started rolling out the new feature via an update on June 16 which is set to reach users in phases (Photo credit: Google)

Google Meet is improving its hand raising feature via an update. The update will make it easier for users to spot and acknowledge raised hands during a video conferencing session. This is courtesy of an improved visual icon and animation on the video tile.

In addition to this, the video calling platform will also place users with their hands raised to a more visible position during a session. Google started rolling out the new feature via an update on June 16 which is set to reach users in phases.

Once users update, the Google Meet app will provide them with audio notifications when the first hand is raised. The update will also allow the app to lower the hand once the user has spoken, and place the tiles of the users with raised hands to a more visible position in the video grid. The interface will also get an improved visual icon, animation and will show the number of hands raised and queue them in order on a first first-come, first-serve basis.

Google has stated that one will not need any special admin controls and no end user settings to use this new feature.

Google Meet’s new update will be available to users of Workspace Essentials, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Business Standard, Nonprofits and G Suite Business customers. The feature is set to roll out for users of Google Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic, and personal Google accounts.

Google has stated that the update will be released in phases and everyone is said to receive it by June 30.