Follow Local Guides to discover new places on Google Maps

Google Maps has announced that it will soon start to test a new feature where users will be able to find and follow top “Local Guides” to get a better idea of the place they are planning to go. The social networking like feature in the Google Maps will be available for test in nine cities around the world including– Delhi, London, New York City, Mexico City, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, San Francisco, and Sao Paulo.

Google Maps is more than just a tool to find your way around a new region but also used to explore new places to hang out, things to do, and decide where to go on their next trip. On the map, you can also check reviews and pictures of a hotel or restaurant before you make your reservation to the place.

The local guides on Google Maps write detailed reviews of the places they visit, upload its pictures, and also answer questions posted for things around them. The 120 million-strong community helps users learn more about an area in exchange for perks from Google that includes early access to new features, free access to Google services, discounts, and coupons.

The new feature of the Google Maps (in testing mode) will allow users to search the Local Guides and follow them by tapping on a new “Follow” button on the profile page. The new feature was announced at Google’s annual Local Guides summit. Until now.

There is already a “For You” tab in the Google Maps where it shows places to discover based on a user’s interest. And now, in the new test feature, users will find the recommendations from the Local Guides in this section.

“When you follow one of these Local Guides, their recommendations will be surfaced to you in Google Maps, so you can get inspired with ideas of things to do and places to go,” Google said in a blog post.