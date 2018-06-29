Google Maps rolls out redesigned Explore tab with ‘Your Match’, more features

The Explore tab that appears at the bottom of the Google Maps app has been redesigned, and is available globally to all Android and iOS smartphones. The Explore tab that appears at the bottom of the Google Maps app has been redesigned, and is available globally to all Android and iOS smartphones.

Google announced new features for Google Maps that will help users find places like restaurants, bars and other establishments, based on their likes and interests. Many of these features, which were announced in Google’s annual developers conference I/O in May, are now live worldwide. The Explore tab that appears at the bottom of the app has been redesigned, and is available globally to all Android and iOS smartphones.

Google says it used popular lists from local experts to give users quick recommendations for places of interest such as cafes, bars, restaurants, gyms, libraries and shops. Google Maps on Android keeps track of the places the user has visited against trending lists, helping them explore more efficiently. The Explore tab also shows activities in the area through filters like “good for kids,” “cheap” or “indoor or outdoor”, allowing users to better find the place to visit at any time.

Also Read: Google Maps removes Uber integration on Android app

Another new feature, called “Your Match” gives a numeric rating to each restaurant or bar, using the types of places the user visits as reference. It only works if Location History is turned on, and will initially be available only in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Google Maps for India was recently updated with features like Plus Codes to improve address searching. The concept divides the world into small grids, and assigns each grid a unique code, ensuring a more consistent address system. Other features like “Smart Address Search” aims to provide approximate information even if Google Maps can’t find the exact address, by trying to understand pieces of the address query. Google Maps on Android will soon also support voice navigation in Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malyalam, Tamil and Gujarati.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd