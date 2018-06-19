Google Maps removes Uber integration on Android app

Google removes the ability to request and book Uber rides from within Google Maps on Android, the feature was removed from iOS last summer. Google removes the ability to request and book Uber rides from within Google Maps on Android, the feature was removed from iOS last summer.

Earlier last year, Google Maps announced integrations with ride services like Uber making it easier for users to book a ride directly from the navigation app. Now, Google has reportedly removed the integration. As per Android Police, the feature was disabled for Maps on iOS last summer and now from Android. Neither Google nor Uber has officially confirmed the removal of Uber integration from Google Maps.

A report in the The Verge points out Alphabet’s venture capital business large investment in Lyft could likely be the reason that integration was removed. The move could also be triggered by the Waymo IP theft case, which seems to have strained relationship between the search giant and Uber. Google accused the ride-sharing service company’s employee of stealing trade secrets from it before he was ‘poached by his new employer.’ The lawsuit finally settled in February this year with Uber asked to pay Google’s Waymo $245 million ‘equity payout’ along with an agreement of not to use Waymo’s trade secret and confidential information.

Google’s integration with Uber allowed users to book, complete their ride and pay for it without leaving the Google Maps app. The function also worked if a user does not have Uber installed on their device. Now, users are reportedly only able to see the estimated cost of Uber rides in Maps. People can also search for route on the Map, but they will have to open the Uber app to request and book rides.

