Google Maps redesigned to make finding places easier

Google has updated driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to showcase the most relevant information. Google Maps has been redesigned with a new look, that includes new colour scheme and icons for different type of destination. The changes will be rolled out over the next few weeks for all of company’s products that integrate Google Maps. This includes Google Assistant, Search, Earth, and Android Auto. The revamp will also reflect in apps and websites offered by companies that use Google Maps APIs.

“The world is an ever-evolving place. And as it changes, Google Maps changes with it. As roads close, businesses open, or local events happen in your neighborhood, you’ll see it on Google Maps. When you schedule an event using Google Calendar, get a reservation confirmation in Gmail, or add a restaurant to your “Want to Go” list, Google Maps reflects that too. Now, we’re updating Google Maps with a new look that better reflects your world, right now,” said Liz Hunt, product manager, Google Maps in a blog post.

Google Maps users will now see a designated colour and icon for different places of interest. For example, food and drink spots have been assigned the colour orange. So people can open Maps anywhere and look for orange spot for a coffee shop, or a restaurant. A green colour icon denotes ‘outdoor’ places like park, garden, hiking, mountain, etc. Similarly, church, museum or a hospital will have an icon in different colour. New icons will help people quickly identify what they’re looking for.

