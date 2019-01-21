Google Maps on iOS and Android to show speed limits, speed cameras

Google Maps will start showing speed limits on both iOS and Android version of the app, according to reports. The feature was first spotted by Android Police, and later Google confirmed the same in a statement to Mashable UK. The company has said that the speed limit feature will start rolling out this in week.

The speed limit feature will also be helpful for users, especially on highways and for longer road trips in order to keep a track of what the speed limit is for the particular highway. The speed limit will show at the bottom left corner of the map when you have navigation turned on.

However, it does not look like the speed limit option will show for India. The report on Mashable says the speed limits will come for users in US, UK, and Denmark. Instead markets like India, Mexico, Australia, Russia, Brazil, Canada and Indonesia will get a speed camera feature.

Google Maps will also have an audio alert when a user approaches any of these speed cameras. This will help users slow down, if they are over the speed limit when they are driving past any of these cameras. Speed traps are usually where police vehicles, or traffic police are waiting to catch those who are driving at high speeds.

Google Maps’ new feature could soon alert users about these potential speed traps.

According to reports, the new features will reflect soon on the Google Maps app, as these are going to be rolled out via a server-side switch, which means users will not have to physically update the app in order to get the latest feature.