Google Maps now shares battery percentage along with live location

Google has rolled out a new update to its ‘Maps’ app, which will now include the user’s smartphone battery levels while sharing their real-time location with friends and family. The real-time location sharing feature was added into the app early last year. This added benefit will help the person with whom you have shared your location with know if your smartphone might lose its charge during the commute.

The feature was first spotted by AndroidPolice, in February during the Google Maps v9.71 beta APK teardown they were conducting at the time. After which many people started reported seeing the new feature pop-up on their smartphones. Today, the feature seems to have gone live for all Google Maps users.

Earlier, user’s could only see the contact who had shared their location, the location address, and the location pin on the map. In turn, they could also share their location also with the contact making it a two-way communication process. The update has also added a new ‘Directions’ button which allows a user to get a directional map to the person who has shared their location.

In other news, Google via its Google Maps Twitter handle has announced that with the new 3D Globe Mode on Google Maps desktop, instead of displaying a flat projection of the Earth, it will now show a round one, which you will be able to rotate and find what you need.

