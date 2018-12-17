Google Maps is adding support for auto rickshaws in Delhi

Google Maps will now add support for auto rickshaws in Delhi, which will help out customers who rely on this form of public transport in the city. Users who rely on Google Maps will now see a new public transport mode called auto rickshaw in the Android app.

Users who select an auto rickshaw as their mode of transport will be able to view suggested routes for the ride as well as the estimated auto rickshaw fares. Google says this will make it easier for people to plan their trips by giving an estimate, though of course, auto rickshaws in most cities rarely go on fixed fares.

The new feature can be found within the ‘public transport and ‘cab’ modes in Google Maps. The expected trip route and the official fare model are based on the information shared by the Delhi Traffic Police.

For now, the feature is being rolled out to Google Maps app on Android devices. Users will need to update their app to the latest version of Google Maps (v.10.6) in order get the feature. There’s no word on when iOS will get the feature.

“The idea of this feature is to incorporate one of most commonly used modes of public transport in Google Maps and share transparent information about the price of the journey. Currently, for an unfamiliar journey, commuters often overpay and don’t have an idea about the distance or best route. The feature will also help the users plan their journey better, so they could look at the expected cost of the auto-rickshaw ride and decide whether they want to take it all the way, or perhaps take a different mode of transport instead — like a bus or the metro, “Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google Maps said.

How to check for auto rickshaw in Google Maps

Update Google Maps to version v.10.6. Then open Google Maps, search for a destination like you normally would.

Then tap on directions and go to the public transport tab. Commuters will be able to see the auto rickshaw result in the “Also Consider” section.

After choosing the mode of transport (tap on the auto rickshaw icon) on the screen, you will able to see the estimated price of the journey and the route’s traffic information.

Then simply tap ‘Navigate’ option to start the trip. The same option can also be accessed through the “cab” mode on Google Maps.

Google has not confirmed when it will roll out the auto rickshaw feature to other cities in India, like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, etc, where auto rickshaws are also popular.

The feature appears to be rolling out slowly. We were unable to see the auto rickshaw option on the updated version of Google Maps in Delhi so far.