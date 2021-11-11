Google Maps gets dark mode feature for iOS app: Here’s how to use

Google has started rolling out the dark mode feature for the Maps for all iOS users. The feature was announced back in August, but it appears to have started rolling out now to all users. The Android version of Google Maps has had the dark mode for a while, and now iOS users will be able to experience the same.

Google Maps will use the light mode by default, so you will need to enable the dark mode manually. The feature allows users to save battery life on their smartphones.

How to turn on Dark mode on Google Maps on iOS

1. Open the Google Maps app on your iOS device.

2. Click on your profile picture.

3. Tap on the Settings option.

4. Scroll down to Dark Mode and then click on it.

4. Here you will be able to choose from On, Off, and Same as device settings. When you choose Same as Device settings, the app will automatically turn on Dark mode depending on the device settings.

Must Read | What happens to your Google data after you die? Here is the answer

With Google Maps on iOS, the company had also announced the ability to share live locations using the iMessage app back in August. Users can just share real-time locations by tapping on the Google Maps button in iMessage and it will be shared for one hour by default, with the option to extend up to three days. To end sharing, users can simply tap the ‘stop’ button on the thumbnail.

Google Maps is also getting a new home screen widget that would allow Android users to navigate much faster than before, as per a report. The widget has been spotted in APK files and has started rolling out to some users as per a report by XDA Developers.

Google’s new Maps widget will include various new elements such as a search bar on top, shortcuts to nearby stores, and the user’s most-visited locations for quickly beginning navigation. As per screenshots shared by XDA-Developers,

features such as quick navigation to user-saved locations such as home and work are a part of the widget.