Google Maps announces group planning feature for Android and iOS users

Google Maps for Android and iOS has started rolling out group planning tools to let users collaborate and make trip plans together. Google said in its official blog post that group planning feature will start rolling out for all Android and iOS users starting this week. In order to get started with this new group planning feature, all users need to do is download the Google Maps app or update it from the Play Store or App Store.

If you recall, new group planning feature was initially announced at I/O earlier this year, in addition to other features like the “For You” tab and AR camera features. Thanks to the new group planning tools, users can shortlist of interest that can be shared with other users. Once the shortlisted points of interest are shared with friends, they can vote on the list, add or remove suggestions.

With this announcement, group planning happens to be the most recent addition to Google Maps on Android and iOS platdorms. Previously, Google added the “For You” tab to Google Maps users , which provides users with recommendations for locations.

Commenting on this announcement, Sophia Lin, Google Maps’ senior product manager, had this to say in the official blog post:

“Starting today, you can use Google Maps to easily plan where to go as a group. Simply long press on any place to add it to a shortlist – the small floating bubble on the side of your screen. Once you’ve added places, you can quickly share the list with your friends on any messaging platform, add or remove additional places, and vote together in Google Maps.”

