Google Maps adds 57,000 public toilets in India

Google has announced the addition of 57,000 public toilets located across over 2,300 Indian cities on its Google Maps interface. The initiative was started back in 2016 as a pilot test in New Delhi, Bhopal and Indore in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

Now, users can type or say ‘public toilets near me’ on Google Search, Google Assistant or Google Maps. After which the company will list all the nearby public conveniences, which can be used by the users.

Due to the partnership with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Google has helped the Ministry take ownership of these listings on Google Maps via their Google My Business platform.

This according to the company will allow the Ministry to monitor visits, ratings, reviews and more, which can then be used by the Ministry to take necessary action to maintain and upgrade toilets.

The company also states that its active Local Guides community is constantly sharing feedback on toilets in their locality. Due to which it was able to get 32,000 reviews, photos and edits being added to public toilets across India by Local guides.

“With Google Maps, our aim has always been to help people as they navigate and explore the world, wherever they are. And we believe that making information about public sanitation facilities easily accessible to people is a key element for social good — one that also constitutes the cornerstone of the government’s Swachh Bharat campaign to promote clean habits and hygiene,” said Anal Ghosh, Senior Program Manager, Google Maps.