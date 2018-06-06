Google Lens standalone app now available in Play store

Google Lens is now available as a standalone app. Google Lens is now available as a standalone app.

Google Lens is now available as a standalone app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store. Do keep in mind that the app will be available on all Android smartphones that are running Marshmallow or higher. The feature was first released for Pixel-branded smartphones and later expanded to the Google Photos App.

The app comes handy, in case your smartphone doesn’t currently offer Google Lens. The Lens app has the same functionality as Google Lens. It can do a number of things such as real-time object recognition, in-camera text selection, and object recognition. Google Lens also allows users to select information from street signs and boards, which can then be used on the phone’s clipboard.

It can also be used to translate signs into a user’s mother tongue. If a user points the camera toward a famous landmark/location, Google Lens provides a short description of the area, and other relevant information such as reviews, business hours, etc. Google Lens is a super-charged version of Google Goggles.

At this year’s I/O, Google Lens got a number of new features such as smart text selection, style match, and real-time search. Also, the company announced that Google Lens will come natively into a number of Android smartphones from leading brands like LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus.

