Google’s Area 120 launches Touring Bird website to help users explore new cities

Google’s incubator Area 120 has introduced a new tool called Touring Bird to help users look for vacation activities. The new travel tool is basically a website designed for mobile that lists tours, attractions and activities for travellers in popular travel destinations.

At present, the Touring Bird site provides information of about 20 cities including New Delhi, Prague, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Amsterdam, and Berlin. The new tool is available only in the English language at the moment for mobile and desktop users. Digital Trends cites that over 400 local contributors have added information for 25,000 activities together with nearly 2000 tips on how to get the most from the visit.

Touring Bird offers a slew of useful information in sections like “top sights” and “tours and activities.” For instance, if you click on cities like New Delhi or New York you will see area attractions at the top and scrolling further down will show you “local tips.” There are sections about each city giving various details on what a traveler can do when visiting the city.

Another interesting feature on the new Touring Bird site is the “build-your-own-package” that allows a traveler to sort information by price including free options, cancellation policy, and the time of day when it is available.

Google notes that Touring Bird can curate “hundreds of activities” based on the type of traveler. The offerings can be further filtered by type of activity, for instance, walking tours, social dining etc. In addition, users will be able to bookmark their favourite activities like food, destinations etc and suggest it to other travelers as well.

“We’re a small team that’s brought together by a common passion for travel and improving the overall travel experience for others. Most of us have a background in building travel products at Google, and we’re all deeply passionate about solving real user problems in this space. As a team, we also have a love of electric cars and dogs, but otherwise have a very diverse set of passions outside of work,” Touring Bird mentioned in its page.

