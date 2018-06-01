Google introduces Neighbourly app for local communities in India

Google has now introduced the ‘Neighbourly’ app in India, that will focus on local communities and information about various localities within a town/city. Google has now introduced the ‘Neighbourly’ app in India, that will focus on local communities and information about various localities within a town/city.

Google has now introduced the ‘Neighbourly’ app in India, which will share information about various localities within a town/city. Users will be able to ask questions, share expertise about hotspots, and get updates about their neighbourhood. The app is currently available on beta for Mumbai, where the app will be available on all Android device running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and above.

Through Neighbourly, users can ask questions to neighbourhood experts, or answer any queries they find. This feature also works through Google’s voice recognition, that will save typing time and take audio responses. Both text and audio options work in English as well as eight Indian languages.

Queries from other users will show up, where users can swipe through the questions leftward and rightward, and the app will offer expertise to users based on their answers. This information sharing need not reveal your personal information, as Neighbourly offers users the Neighbourly Promise, where users look to make their localities safer.

The Neighbourly app is Google’s attempt to replicate the success it has earned with Search, but with more local information. While Google Search has expanded to offer greater response to queries ranging from health, sports, movies and more, ‘Neighbourly’ looks to improve upon point-specific map location details. Many of these are under reviews from Google Maps, with users offering a star-based review of certain landmarks, with the option of comments. This app is also Google’s latest push towards India, with other local apps/services like UPI app Google Tez, food delivery services, YouTube in Hindi, and more.

