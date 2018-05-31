Google India introduces Neighbourly app to solve local queries

With ‘Neighbourly’, your questions get routed to the right neighbors instantly, and then they can write back with the most up-to-date, relevant and accurate info. With ‘Neighbourly’, your questions get routed to the right neighbors instantly, and then they can write back with the most up-to-date, relevant and accurate info.

To help people find local answers in their neighbourhood, Google India on Thursday announced the beta launch of a new app called “Neighbourly” in the country. “The beta version is available today in Mumbai. If you’re in a different city, join the waitlist,” Google India tweeted. The app will help you answer queries like find out which is the safest park for my kids in an area or any affordable Maths private tuition available near me.

“In big cities across India, it’s getting harder to get good answers to these questions because cities keep changing, including the people who live there,” read the app’s description on its website. “That’s why we built ‘Neighbourly’, an app that helps you ask your neighbours questions, be a local expert, and keep up with your neighbourhood,” it added.

To use it, type or use your voice to answer your neighbours’ questions. Swipe to keep up with everyone around you. Tap the star to follow what matters and get updates as your neighbours answer. Ask and answer questions without sharing your private details.

“With ‘Neighbourly’, your questions get routed to the right neighbors instantly, and then they can write back with the most up-to-date, relevant and accurate info,” it read.

