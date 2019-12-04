Google India announces Best of 2019 Apps on Play Store: Call of Duty, Spotify top the list

Google on Wednesday announced its yearly listing of the most popular apps, games, movies, and books on Google Play in India. The Google Play’s “Best of 2019” list includes the most favorite mobile-game, most loved app, most preferred ebooks, and audiobooks, top-selling movies of the year.

The users picked Call of Duty as the most favourite game, while Spotify which arrived in the country only this year gets the most loved app award. Surprisingly, PUBG doesn’t even get a nomination. Games like: Ludo All Star, Indian Air Force: A cut above, Angry Birds, Masala Madness and others were nominated.

Here are the User’s Choice 2019 apps on Google Play Store

Spotify becomes the Users’ Choice 2019 app. Spotify was announced in India earlier this year. The music streaming service recently introduced ‘Premium Family’ subscription plan in India. The price of the plan is set at Rs 179 per month.

As the name of the plan suggests the Spotify Premium Family allows family members access the music streaming service under a single plan. In India, the regular Spotify Premium plan is priced at Rs 119 per month. The other plans that Spotify offers are: Rs 39/week, Rs 129/month, Rs 389 for three months, Rs 719 for six months and lastly, there’s Rs 1189 annual plan.

Call of Duty: Mobile gets the Users’ Choice 2019 game award. According to one of the latest reports coming from Sensor Tower, the game has garnered over 100 million downloads globally within just one week of launch. The game is available in both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Best App of 2019 on Google Play Store

Ablo becomes the best app of 2019 on the Google Play Store. Ablo is a chatting application that helps users connect with new people and makes friends across the world.

Best Game of 2019 on Google Play Store

Call of Duty: Mobile becomes the best gaming app on Google Play Store in 2019, despite PUBG being the talk of the town for the entire year.

Top-Selling Movies of 2019 on Google Play Store

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Andhadhun

Badla

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War

Aquaman

Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019 on Google Play Store

The Magic of Thinking Big, by David J Schwartz

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, by Mark Manson

You Were My Crush, by Durjoy Datta

Zero to One, by Blake Masters and Peter Thiel

The 5 AM Club, by Robin Sharma

Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019 on Google Play Store

The Sky is the Limit, by James Allen Khalil Gibran, Napoleon Hill, P.T. Barnum, Benjamin Franklin, Orison Swett Marden, Florence Scovel Shinn, Wallace D. Wattles, Russell H. Conwell

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, by Arthur Conan Doyle

A Brief History Of Time, by Stephen Hawking

Atomic Habits, by James Clear

Zero to One, by Blake Masters and Peter Thiel