Thursday, September 13, 2018
Google is shutting down ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app by March 2019

Google has decided to end its Inbox by Gmail app by March next year. Most of the features from Inbox have already been introduced through a Gmail design revamp earlier in the year.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 10:37:09 am
Google has decided to shut down its ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app by March next year. While the exact date was not mentioned by the company, Google did release a Support Guide so that users of Inbox can make the transition to Gmail. The change comes into effect soon after the search giant rolled out a design overhaul for Gmail from June this year.

Inbox by Gmail was an app created in 2014, that would help users get more customisable email features. Back in the day, the Gmail app or desktop experience would come with limited options, making Inbox by Gmail a platform to create/expand on ideas.

Even the most recent features included in Gmail, such as ‘Snooze Emails’, ‘Smart Reply’, ‘Hover Actions’, and Follow-ups (or nudges), were initially present only on Inbox by Gmail. As Google looks to shut down the service by the 2019 deadline, Gmail users might find more features from Inbox by Gmail being integrated into their regular email experience.

As per the given timeline, Google can be expected to introduce other features from Inbox into the Gmail desktop and app. Key among those features will be bundling, that can help users customise inbox tabs and notifications. In addition, users can create specific labels by which email can be filtered into various categories.

In addition, those used to the Reminders feature from Inbox can consider using the Google Tasks and Google Keep apps, both of which are available for iOS and Android. For those who use their email via PC, Gmail, Tasks and Keep can be handled simultaneously.

