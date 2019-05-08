Google Search is getting AR and 3D models: Here’s what is means

Google Search is going to change in a big way, thanks to augmented reality and the addition of Full Coverage and podcasts. Google I/O 2019 keynote kicked off with the company CEO Sundar Pichai explaining how Search, which is the company’s core product, has been made better for its users.

“We are making Search even more helpful for our users, surfacing the right information in the right context. And sometimes what is most helpful in understating in the world is being able to see it visually,” he said.

Google I/o 2019: AR and 3D models in Search

Starting later this month, Google Search will throw up 3D models of objects for certain results and users will be able to interact with these. During the demonstration, Google showcased a 3D model of an 18 feet shark, which overtook the stage. One will be able to interact with 3D models of teeth, body structure, and other objects.

Similar 3D models of various other objects will be made available in Search. The Knowledge Panel is where Google is adding an option to view these objects in 3D and AR. As of now, the company is working with companies like New Balance, NASA, Samsung, Visible Body, Volvo, Target, and Wayfair to get them to bring their own 3D content in Search.

But what is really interesting is people will be able to put the 3D models from Search and place them in their own surroundings to get a more detailed perspective. As Google explained one use case is that it could change the way users shop online.

For instance, people looking for shoes online will be able to have a closer look at its design up front, thanks to the 3D mode. They could even place these 3D shoes in their physical space, just to see whether they match well with their existing wardrobe choices.

Google I/O 2019: Full Coverage in Search

Google’s full coverage feature was announced last year as part of Google News. This will arrive on Search as well to give users a more contextual and holistic view of the news they search for. “We use machine learning to identify different types of stories and give you the complete picture of a story being reported from a wide variety of sources,” Pichai said on stage.

The recent ‘black hole’ pictures were used as an example, searching for which, showed up content from across various media, including articles on its first image. “You can click on Full Coverage, which surfaces a breadth of content, but allows you to drill down into what interests you,” he said. Full Coverage for Search will be rolled out later this year.

Google I/O 2019: Podcasts in Search

Google is also bringing podcasts directly to Search, where relevant podcasts will be shown not just based on the title, but also based on the content. A user will be able to click on the podcast to listen directly from Search results or they will have the option of saving these and listening later on.

Disclaimer: The author is in California on the invite of Google India.