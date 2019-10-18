Google has silently removed Datally, its data saving app from Play Store

Google has silently pulled its data-saving app, Datally from the Play Store within two years of it being made live. The removal was first spotted by Android Police. The company launched the app under its Next Billion Users project back in 2017, to help users save mobile data by keeping a tab on data and by finding them Wi-Fi hotspots.

Google has confirmed that the Datally app is no longer available on the Play Store on the app’s support page. Android Police, in its report, stated that the app is still active for current users, however, it is not compatible with Android 10.

We have asked Google for a comment on the development, it is yet to respond. We will update the story once we get a response from the company.

Datally is not the company’s first app to get the boot. Google has recently killed off a number of apps like the Google Inbox, Daydream VR and more. These are the apps that were seeing a reduced number of users day after day.

To recall, Datally is a data saving app that was originally made available for all Android devices running Android Lollipop and above.

The users who have the app installed on their smartphones can still continue using it, however, now it displays a warning message saying it isn’t compatible with Android 10.