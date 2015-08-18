Google Hangouts gets a standalone web interface

Google Hangouts now has a standalone web interface (Source: Karthekayan Iyer)

Google Hangouts now has its own standalone web interface. The messaging and video chat service which was earlier only available from Gmail or Google+ can now be directly accessed from hangouts.google.com

The key features of Hangouts – messaging, voice calls and video hangouts – have been neatly highlighted right at the homepage. With the new standalone interface, users not using Gmail often can reliably do hangouts.

Google has been streamlining its messaging service Hangouts lately. Google updated its Android and iOS apps with material design and easy to use interface. Notably Facebook also made its Messenger service standalone and made it mandatory for chatting on mobile devices.

