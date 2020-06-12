You can now find COVID-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

Google currently has integrated over 700 testing labs across 300 cities under this feature, which is available on Search, Assistant and Maps. (Image: Bloomberg) Google currently has integrated over 700 testing labs across 300 cities under this feature, which is available on Search, Assistant and Maps. (Image: Bloomberg)

Google will now help you find information on nearby COVID-19 testing centres using its Search, Assistant and Maps applications. This new feature is currently available in nine languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati. To provide users with up to date information on authorised COVID-19 testing labs the company is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov.

As of now, Google currently has integrated over 700 testing labs across 300 cities under this feature, which is available on Search, Assistant and Maps. It is currently working with authorities to add more testing labs located across the country.

Google in a feature that was released earlier, also helps users determine test eligibility. It also provides users with all the guidelines that need to be followed before visiting testing labs.

Here’s how you can find COVID-19 testing centres using Google Search, Assistant and Maps

* Search for a COVID-19 related keyword like “coronavirus testing” on Google Search or via the Google Assistant.

* Inside of the results page you will be able to see a ‘Testing’ tab.

* Inside of the ‘Testing’ tab you will be able to see a list of nearby testing labs, which you can tap on individually and get information on them.

* The ‘Testing’ tab also consists of key information and guidance needed before using the COVID-19 testing centre services.

* The results page also consists of other tabs like ‘Health info’, ‘News’, ‘Statistics’ and more.

In related news, Google recently announced the addition of new features to its Maps service that will help users know about all COVID-19 related travel restrictions and help them plan their trips accordingly. These features include transit alerts, medical facility alerts and more. To develop these features, the company is collecting data from local, state and federal governments. They are also actively working with other agencies around the world to add more value to these features, while at the same time making them available in more countries.

