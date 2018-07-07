Google Duplex AI Assistant ready to replace call centers: Report

Some big international companies are already in the early stages of testing the Google Duplex AI technology. Some big international companies are already in the early stages of testing the Google Duplex AI technology.

Google first showcased its Duplex AI communication technology at its I/O developers conference this year. The technology was intended to make its users’ lives much easier by making appointments and reservations on their behalf. Google has announced that the AI Assistant will start being publically tested in a few months. A new report from The Information states that the company is aiming for the technology to make its way to call centers as well.

According to the report, some big international companies are already in the early stages of testing the Google Duplex AI technology for use in their own applications like call centers to answer consumers’ questions. With the help of Duplex, call centers will be able to replace some of the work done by humans. This move seems quite similar to what Amazon is doing by selling the technology behind Alexa to call centers.

After the publication of the report, Google in a statement to 9to5Google said that the only focus of their Duplex technology is on consumer applications. They claim that the service is not being tested by any enterprise consumers. They further stated that the technology is focused on very specific use cases, and is currently being tested with restaurant reservations, hair salon booking, and holiday hours with a limited set of trusted testers.

During the initial demonstration of Duplex during I/O 2018, people were amazed by the fact that an AI could have such a natural conversation on the phone. However, at the same time, they were also concerned due to the possible moral issues at stake. To curb this, Google later announced that a call from the Duplex AI assistant will first identify itself before starting the conversation.

