Google Duo update brings support for Android tablet and iPad

Google Duo, the video calling app has received an update enabling users to make video calls on Android tablets and iPads. Google in its official Twitter handle mentioned that the video calling support for Android tablets and iPads will be rolled out to compatible devices over the next few days.

“Rolling out over the next few days, the newest #GoogleDuo update lets you make video calls on Android tablets and iPads,” the tweet reads.

Apparently, Google Duo added a dedicated interface for Android tablets this July via a server-side update. While the tablet interface was rolled out to select Android users, the support will now be available for all users. As for iPad, optimisation comes as part of Duo version 39. At the initial phase, Google Duo came out as a simple app, but the Mountain View Company eventually added more features, for instance, screen sharing and multiple device support as well.

To recap, Google introduced Duo and Allo at its annual developer conference I/O 2016 to take on Apple’s Facetime and Microsoft Skype apps. As per reports, the latest Google Duo update that brings tablet support to users was released on August 22. However, developers announced the changes on August 27.

Google earlier released a video message feature for the Duo app allowing users to send a video message through the app. The feature lets user send a 30-second video or voice message in case the recipient miss the incoming call. The video calling support for Android tablets and iPads is available for download from Google Play Store and App store for free.

