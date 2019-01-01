Google Duo testing group video calls, Dark Mode: Report

Google Duo video calling app could soon support group video calls, suggest screenshots of unreleased version put out by Android Police. The app will also reportedly get a new “Low Light” mode, said to enhance video call experience in low light.

Google Duo will reportedly support a total of eight participants including the person who started group call, which is more than WhatsApp video calls that can have four participants in all. As for Apple FaceTime, up to 32 participants can video call with each other at once.

However, it looks like users can not add contacts in the middle of a group video call as of now, unlike WhatsApp and FaceTime. Instead, users will need to first create a group with people whom they wish to include in a video call and start a group video call with all participants at once. There also seems to be an option to name groups.

During a call, an icon on the bottom right of the screen will display all members of the group. Google Duo allows for creating multiple groups for video calls and these lists will appear on top of the user’s contact list.

Google is also testing a “Low Light mode” for Duo that automatically adjusts videos in dark environments for a better visibility. A notification to turn on this mode will pop up when it detects low light, which users can either dismiss or enable. The features are expected to be made available soon, though an exact date is unclear at this point.