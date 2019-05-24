Google Duo adds group video calling, data saving mode for Indian users

Google Duo has added two new features for Indian users – group calling and data saving mode. Both group calling and data saving mode are available for Duo users on Android with iOS availability to follow soon. Group calling on Duo will allow for adding up to eight people on a video call. India is among the first markets to get Google Duo’s group calling feature.

The company started testing the feature earlier this year. Android Police had previously posted screenshots of the unreleased version of the app, which also suggest that a new “Low Light” mode is in the works as well. The “Low Light” mode, said to enhance video call experience in low light, though there is no word on when it will be released for users.

Meanwhile, data saving mode can be turned on from the app’s settings menu to reduce data usage during video calls by up to 50 per cent.

“India is already the largest market for Duo globally, and we’re committed to building for India, helping people have a seamless and delightful experience connecting with their loved ones face to face. As a part of that commitment, we are happy to announce two new features on Duo today: Group Calling and Data Saving Mode,” Shweta Vaidya, Product Manager, Google Duo, said in a press statement.

Group video calling on Google Duo has been long anticipated, especially since rivals already offer the feature. WhatsApp lets a user add up to three participants in a video call. As for Apple FaceTime, up to 32 participants can video call with each other at once.