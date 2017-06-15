Google Drive will let you ‘Back up and Sync’ your entire PC from June 28 onwards

Google Drive is getting a new tool called Backup and Sync on June 28, which will allow users to backup the complete drive, including all documents, files from their computers to Google Drive. Google Drive is getting a new tool called Backup and Sync on June 28, which will allow users to backup the complete drive, including all documents, files from their computers to Google Drive.

Google Drive is getting a new tool called Backup and Sync on June 28, which will allow users to backup their entire computer, including all the files, photos, etc, straight to Google Drive. Essentially Google Drive will turn into a much better and useful addition to the Google suite of apps. This latest ‘Back and Sync’ tool will work with Windows PCs and Macs as well.

According to an official blogpost from Google, the Backup and Sync will ensures users can access their files from anywhere. Photos, documents, pretty much everything can be backed up via this tool. Google says “Backup and Sync is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC, which is now integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader.” It will also respect the current drive for Mac/PC settings in the Admin console, says the company.

Google says the Backup and Sync tool is geared towards consumer users. For G Suite users, basically enterprise users who are on a company-provided Google account, the company recommends sticking with the current Google Drive to back up any data on the PC or Mac.

Google says they are working on a new “enterprise-focused solution,” and the Drive File Stream will be made available to all G Suite enterprise users, including those on education, nonprofit domains later in 2017. Google says this new Drive File Stream will allow users to access massive chunks of corporate data sets in one go, quickly, and without hogging space on the actual hard drives in office computers.

Also Google won’t automatically upgrade G Suite users from Drive to Backup and Sync. The tool will be available for download on June 28, and if organization admins are letting their users install Google Drive app on office leased Macs or PC, then they will get the option of using the new Backup and Sync tool.

“If you don’t currently allow Google Drive for Mac/PC in your organization, your users won’t be able to use Backup and Sync with their G Suite accounts,” adds the Google blogpost.

