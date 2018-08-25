Google rolls out update for Datally app, now comes with Emergency Bank and Bedtime mode features

Datally is only available for Android smartphone users. Datally is only available for Android smartphone users.

Google has released version 1.6 update for its Datally app, adding two new features to it: Emergency Bank and Bedtime mode. These will help users save on more data. Datally was initially released back in November as a way for smartphone users in emerging countries to manage their limited data.

While the Bedtime mode will help users save on data when they are sleeping, the Emergency Bank will help them set aside a bit of data for any any emergency situations that may arise. The data saving app is only available for Android users.

Emergency Bank feature allows users to set aside some amount of data that no app can use once the data quota for the day is exhausted. Google has said this feature will come extremely handy in emergency situations when you have to send an urgent message or find a ride back home. Additionally, users can set an expiry date for the Emergency Bank, which will release all of the saved data for you to use normally.

Bedtime mode will help users program their sleep timings onto their smartphones. This will cut off data access to apps when users are resting. However, if users wish to utilise data during the middle of their programmed sleep time, they can simply pause the Bedtime mode.

With its previous update Datally got the Data Limits feature, which seems to be the precursor to the new Emergency Bank feature. With the help of the Data Limits feature users were able to set a maximum amount of data they wanted to spend per day, after which they would receive a warning that their limit has been exceeded.

