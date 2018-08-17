Google confirms it still tracks your location, despite turning off location history

AP’s recent investigation into Google services on Android devices and iPhones that store data pertaining to a user’s location even if he/she has opted out once again raised privacy and security concerns AP’s recent investigation into Google services on Android devices and iPhones that store data pertaining to a user’s location even if he/she has opted out once again raised privacy and security concerns

Google clarified to users that it still keeps a track of their location even after they turn off location history, reports Associated Press. AP’s recent investigation into Google services on Android devices and iPhones that store data pertaining to a user’s location even if he/she has opted out once again raised privacy and security concerns and put the company in a tough spot.

BREAKING: Google clarifies to users it still tracks their location even after they turn off location history, following AP report. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2018

Going by the updated Google Account support page, users are now allowed to turn off Location History at the “account level” at any time. Following the AP tweet, indianexpress.com looked at the web page’s earlier revisions using Wayback Machine, which used to say that users can turn off location history at any time.

Google Account support page also used to say that with location history off, the places users go to are no longer stored. However, this part has been removed by Google in the updated revision. It now says that turning off location history does not affect services like Google Location Services and Find My Device.

Google has also clarified that some location data may still be saved as part of a user’s activity on Google Search and Google Maps. Although Google has not revealed what does ‘some location data’ really mean, the earlier AP report claimed Google apps automatically store time-stamped location data without asking.

The report further went to explain Google stores a snapshot of where users are when they simply open the Google Maps app. Automatic daily weather updates on Android phones can also track the exact location of a user. Searches like “chocolate chip cookies” or “kids science kits” can reportedly pinpoint a user’s precise location and save it to his/her Google account.

With inputs from AP.

