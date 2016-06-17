Google enhances Indian cinema search with rich, contextual cards

Google has come up with a new and exciting way of answering your queries on India cinema (Source: PTI)

Are you a Bollywood movie buff and want to know about the Kapoors or the Bachchans? Google India has come up with a new and exciting way of answering your queries on films, actors, song lyrics, trivia, trailers, screening times and more with contextual answers.

The latest addition in the search engine’s operation was highlighted at an event attended by film director Karan Johar, Google India’s Marketing Head Sapna Chadha and Search Product Manager Satyajeet Salgar here on Thursday.

With around one in 10 mobile searches in India related to Indian cinema, Google Search now gives local cinema enthusiasts an easy way to discover and explore everything they want to know about their favourite movies, stars, music, dialogues, actors and more.

“Google has a long history of building products for India, and we wanted to make sure that when these millions of Indian cinema fans pick up their phone and ask Google about their favourite films, actors or songs, they get a delightful, local experience,” said Chadha.

Google also released a video tribute to Indian cinema that showcases these search experiences.

