Google Chrome will enforce stricter privacy policy for extensions in 2021

Google in 2021 will implement a stricter privacy policy on Chrome extensions. (Image: Google)

Google has revealed that Chrome users daily download around 4 million extensions daily from the Chrome Web Store. Due to which, the company states that the developers meet the users expectations for privacy and security so that they can continue browsing the web safely. In the coming year, Google Chrome will implement a stricter privacy policy. This new policy will change how extensions access data and how permissions work when an extension is installed.

After the update, the user will get to choose which websites the extension can access while browsing the internet, rather than letting the extension make the decision. This will be an update to the puzzle icon introduced this year inside the toolbar to make extension controls more visible and granular.

On January 18, the company will implement its new developer policies to make extensions more transparent. After which, extensions will publicly display their “privacy practices” using clear visuals and simple language, explaining how they collect and use data. The company also states that it is limiting what developers can do with the data they collect.

In terms of security, over the past year, Google said it updated its security practices, which now helps identify harmful extensions before they enter the Chrome Web Store. In a blog post, Google said it has disabled malicious extensions to protect people by 81 percent. It also updated its Safety check in Settings, which now quickly confirm if harmful extensions are installed and help users remove them. To enhance these protections, the company plans to roll out its Enhanced Safe Browsing feature in 2021.

The new Enhanced Safe Browsing feature will provide users with an additional layer of protection against harmful extensions and online content.

