Google Chrome 71 update adds bill payment protection, new ad policy

Google has rolled out the Chrome 71 update for PC with ad blocking features from abusive websites, as well as billing protection. This has been spotted by 9to5Google, that spotted the changelog on Windows, Mac and Linux. The update can also be expected soon on ChromeOS and Android.

With the latest version of Google Chrome, users will be protected from malicious websites, that will not show ads featuring bogus messages with suspicious third-party links. This will also eliminate cybersecurity risks, that can generate scam links and phishing emails. More importantly, this upgrade will also prevent redirects that are automatically generated from various tabs.

The other major change with Chrome 71 is the billing warning screen that would appear during regular transactions. For each payment made online, Google Chrome will disclose the nature of payment information shared by a website, and the security profile of payment gateways. Those that follow unregulated or suspicious modes of the transaction will be notified, and Chrome will prevent future payments from such services/platforms. Along with these changes, Chrome 71 will also come with relative time updates. Instead of featuring the traditional date formats, notifications and updates will be alerted in terms of minutes, or with terms like ‘yesterday’ and ‘two days back’.

The Google web browser’s latest iteration also comes with an improved autoplay policy. This will affect the websites and ads that instantly begin offering video feedback backed by sound. Through the new Autoplay policies, Chrome 71 will ensure that video playback and gameplay remain unaffected by such pop-ups or ad links.