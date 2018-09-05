Google Chrome 69 released for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac: Here’s what is new

Google’s Chrome 69 is now available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. (Image credit: Google) Google’s Chrome 69 is now available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. (Image credit: Google)

Google is celebrating Chrome’s 10th anniversary with a redesign. The browser is getting a design overhaul that brings new icons, rounded shapes and new colour palette The new version is called Chrome 69 and it is now rolling out across desktop, iOS, and Android. The major update is in line with Google’s Material Design approach, which gives the browser a modern touch.

“Today, in honor of Chrome’s 10th birthday, we’re launching several new features,” Rahul Roy Chowdhury, VP of Product Development at Google, stated in a blog post. “Our newest update includes a refreshed design that lets you navigate the web faster, and a completely revamped password manager and updated autofill so you can get things done more easily and securely. And Chrome’s search box (the “Omnibox”) gives you more information directly as you type, saving you even more time”.

Google announced Chrome on September 2, 2008 and over the past few years it has become the world’s most popular browser beating the likes of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer (IE) and Mozilla’s Firefox. Here’s what’s new with Chrome 69.

How to download Google Chrome 69

On the desktop, all you need to click on the three-dot icons on the right-hand side of your Chrome window, select Settings, click the Menu Bar, and click About Chrome. Now you have to update Chrome to the latest version i.e. Chrome 69. On mobile, open Apple App store or Google Play Store to update the app.

Google Chrome 69: Material Design

Perhaps the first thing you will notice in Chrome 69 is the brand new user interface. Google has adopted its Material Design 2 philosophy to give the browser an all-new design, which is a welcome move. The redesign features “more rounded shapes, new icons, and a new color palette”. Tabs, for instance, now feature rounded corners so you can navigate them better. And on iOS, the toolbar has been moved to the bottom, closer to where thumbs are.

Plus there are customisable options, too. Users can now customise the “New Tab” page with an uploaded background image or a Google collection. In addition, the “New Tab” page now includes a plus button titled “Add shortcut” that essentially allows you to add a custom shortcut. Previously, the tiles used to automatically generated based on the sites you visit.

Google Chrome 69: An improved search bar

The search bar – which is commonly known as the Omnibox – can now show more information without needing to open a new tab. A smarter Omnibox displays results for the weather, public figures, translations, and answers to your questions. In the near future, you will be soon able to search through Google Drive right from the search bar.

Google Chrome 69: New Password Manager

Google has improved the way Chrome handles passwords. Now when you sign up for new sites it will recommend a strong password. This password will be saved in the built-in password manager so that the next time when you visit that site it automatically fills the account credentials. There’s a positive side of storing these passwords in your Google account – after all, you will be available on Chrome on both desktop and mobile.

Google Chrome 69: Focus on AI and Machine Learning

Google is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to make your browsing experience much safer and productive. “AI is already working for you in features like Google Translate in Chrome, which uses a state-of-the-art AI-based translation engine to bring all the world’s information to you in a language you can understand, right in your browser”, writes Roy. “We’ve also integrated machine learning to detect phishing and malware sites, and most recently began applying it to detect malicious extensions.”

