Google has announced that today is G Suite’s 15th-year anniversary, whose first product was Gmail, which launched back in 2004. To celebrate this the company has two new features to the mail service, scheduling emails and assistive emails for Android.

Google launched its Smart Compose feature a few months back on Gmail’s desktop version. The company has now brought the feature to Android devices, which will help users draft emails much faster on mobile devices. Ssupport for four new languages have been added to the Smart Compose feature – Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.

The feature will give word suggestions as well subject lines on the basis of what’s written inside of the email’s body. The company is also saying that it will soon be releasing the feature to Gmail on iOS.

Google has also released a new feature that will allow users to schedule emails that they want to send. The company states that this will help people respect everyone’s digital well-being.

To use this feature a user needs to write an email normally. When they are finished writing the email, they need to click on the arrow button next to the send button. A new option to schedule send will show up. When clicked it will bring up a pop-up box asking for the date and the time, the email needs to be sent out.