Google brings ‘time watched’ tool to YouTube along with other digital well-being features

Google under its new digital well-being initiative will now show users the amount of time they have spent on its video sharing platform, YouTube. The company in a blog post stated, this feature will start rolling out globally in phases to both the Android and iOS versions of the app from this Monday.

In the blog post Google wrote, the new time watched tool will be accessible to users inside their accounts menu. Under this, users will be able to see how long they have watched videos on the platform today, yesterday, and over the past 7 days.

Additionally, the company has also added a few other features like break reminders and notification limitations to help users keep track of time. YouTube launched the ‘take a break’ feature earlier this year for Android smartphone users, to help users get away from the screen from time to time. Users can set a reminder notification to appear after every 15, 30, 60, 90, or 180 minutes of time passed, which can then be swiped to snooze, dismiss, or close the app.

Google under its well-being related YouTube features also provides users with a scheduled digest of videos, which will send users all video updates for the channels they are subscribed to only at a particular time of day. Users will now also have the ability to disable sound and buzz notifications from the app for a specified period of time.

