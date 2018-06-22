Google Assistant’s Continued Conversations now available for Home, Home Mini speakers

Google has started the rollout of ‘Continued Conversations’ to Google Assistant. Google has started the rollout of ‘Continued Conversations’ to Google Assistant.

Google has started the rollout of ‘Continued Conversations’ to Google Assistant. Announced at the company’s I/O 2018 conference, ‘Continued Conversations’ will allow users to continue a conversation, without having to say ‘Hey Google’ or ‘Ok Google’ for each voice command. With this ‘Continued Conversations’ feature, issuing multiple commands to the Google Assistant will also be easier. This feature will be made available to the Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max for now, with more devices expected to be included soon.

‘Continued Conversations’ is expected to improve interactions between a smart device user and Google Assistant. Importantly, this means that on every query/question with Google Assistant, users do not have to say ‘Hey Google’, ensuring a more natural conversation. Also, these conversations can be ended with a ‘thank you’ or ‘stop’, to close Assistant, or if it receives no user input over a long duration.

Every conversation, though, will need to start with ‘Hey Google’, ‘Ok Google’, or a physical trigger. Continued Conversations can be activated on the Google Assistant app by going to Settings → Preferences → Continued Conversation.

In addition, this is the first time that Google Assistant will be able to respond to multiple queries in a single conversation. For example, users will now be able to hold conversations like ‘Hey Google, what’s the weather today?’; ‘And what about tomorrow?’; ‘Can you remind me to take my face mask?’; ‘Thank you!’

Explaining the feature, Google said in a blog post, “For the Google Assistant to have a natural conversation, it should be able to understand when it’s being spoken to and should be capable of responding to several requests during an interaction.” Continued Conversations has been introduced for Google speakers in India as well. Among other updates, Google Assistant will also bring Google Duplex, its automated booking system, later this year, though it will remain limited to the US markets in the beginning.

