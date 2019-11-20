Google Assistant will now give a personalised audio news feed for users

Google has announced a new update for its digital assistant, which will now deliver stories from a variety of its media partners in audio format. The new feature is being called ‘Your News Update’ and will activate when a user asks Google Assistant to read the news.

To activate the feature, users will have to open the Google Assistant manually or with voice command and say “play me the news.” A similar feature is offered by Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, called ‘Flash Briefing’.

The feature will be backed by an artificial intelligence program, which will deliver a number of short news stories chosen at the spot based on the user’s interests. It will also curate the stories based on the user’s location, user history and preferences. However, at times it will also play the top news stories, to keep the user updated on other areas as well.

Google as of now will not be scouring the whole internet for stories, instead, it will take them up from its partners, which include CBS, Politico, Fox News, CNN, Politico, Wired, AP and more.

While playing the audio news, the company also stated that the Google Assistant will act as a host, which will introduce the publishers and all of the further updates.

As of now, the feature is only available in the English language and can only be used in the US. Google has announced that it will be expanding the reach of this feature internationally next year.