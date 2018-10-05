Google Assistant update offers ride booking support for Uber, Ola

Google Assistant will now allow users to search for rides across destinations, and even book a cab/bike through the service.

Google Assistant will now allow users to search for rides across destinations, and even book a cab/bike through the service. The update, announced by the company in a blog post, will be available for smartphones running Android and iOS, as well as smart speakers having Google Assistant support.

On any of these devices, one can now book rides through voice commands. For example, if a user wishes to catch a flight from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, he/she can say “Hey Google! Book me a ride to IGI airport.”

In response, Google Assistant will display various cab services on the smartphone, including Ola and Uber. If one is using the service through a digital speaker, the Assistant will provide voice alerts for the same services.

In case one prefers a particular service, he/she can also consider the command “Hey Google! Get me an Uber ride to IGI airport.” While the feature has been unveiled for English language support, Google claims that the feature will be present for other languages soon.

As part of this update, Google Assistant will offer support to ride services like Uber, Ola, Lyft, Go-Jek and Grab. Therefore, the countries in which at least one of these ride-hailing services run will be a target of this update.

Indian users will be able to book Uber/Ola rides through voice, without the need to open the dedicated app to either service. A similar option for booking rides is also available on Google Maps, as a users measures distances from one location to another.

