Now you can schedule actions with the Google Assistant: Here’s how it will work

Google has just rolled out a new update for its AI Assistant, which brings the ‘scheduled actions’ feature. The new feature allows users to schedule lights and other devices to be turned on and off at specific times. Earlier, Google Assistant only allowed users to turn on/off smart lights and to set alarms. But now with the help of this feature users can tell Assistant exactly when they want it to turn on/off lights and other devices in a smart home.

The company inside of its developer documentation states that the developers do not need to make any changes to the code or resubmit their smart home Action to enable scheduled actions.

The one issue is that you need to be specific at which time do you want the scheduled actions feature to come into action. Users setting actions set at a specific time can use commands like “Hey Google, turn on the lights in five minutes” or “Hey Google, turn on the lights at 7 AM.”

Scheduled commands within the next seven days can be set with commands like “Hey Google, turn on my coffee maker at 8 AM tomorrow” or “Hey Google, run my sprinkler in a week at 5 PM.” Keep in mind that if you use a temporal adverb (tomorrow, next week) without stating a time, the Google Assistant will return an error.

If you want to remove your scheduled actions, you can simply say, “Hey Google, cancel my scheduled Actions” or “Hey Google, remove my <device>s’ schedule.” After which the Assistant will provide the user with a list of their scheduled Actions and ask them which ones they want to cancel.

The new scheduled actions feature is currently limited to smart home devices, and will not work with features like playing music.

