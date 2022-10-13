scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Google approves Trump’s Truth Social for Play Store

Truth Social, which launched in the United States in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Truth social network logo and display of former U.S. President Donald TrumpThe Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former U.S. President Donald Trump in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Alphabet Inc’s Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” TMTG’s Chief Executive Officer Devin Nunes said in a statement

Truth Social, which launched in the United States in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August. Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
Also Read |Google Play Points program comes to India: Here’s a deeper look at how it works

Without Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.
Google’s Play Store is the main way users of Android phones in the United States download apps. Android users can get apps through competing stores or download them directly from a website, though it often requires extra steps and security permissions. Truth Social has been available through those means even as Google blocked it from the Play Store.

Android phones comprise about 40% of the U.S. smartphone market.

Truth Social restored Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

Advertisement

TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.

News of Google’s approval was first reported by Axios.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 09:09:34 am
Next Story

Grain-lifting tenders scam: Congress councillor Sunny Bhalla arrested

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement