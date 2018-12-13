Google app for iOS gets Lens integration: Here’s how to use

Google Lens has now been integrated into the Google app for iOS. The search giant took to Twitter to make this official. Google Lens support will let iPhone users use their phone’s camera to point at an object to know more about them, shop for similar products online or simply get search results.

It seems the Google app for iOS has not been updated with Lens integration as of now. However, the feature should be available for all users soon.

Google recently made available Lens as a standalone app on Play Store, available for all smartphones running Android Marshmallow or higher. More features of Google Lens include real-time object recognition, in-camera text selection, and object recognition.

You’ve always wanted to know what type of 🐶 that is. With Google Lens in the Google app on iOS, now you can → https://t.co/xGQysOoSug pic.twitter.com/JG4ydIo1h3 — Google (@Google) December 10, 2018

With Google Lens, iPhone users can also point to famous landmarks or locations to get a short description of other relevant information about them. It can also be used to translate signs to a different language.

Google Lens was introduced in 2017 and it was limited to Pixel and Pixel 2 series for about a year. Google announced during its annual developer conference, I/O 2018, that the feature will be available for a number of Android smartphones from LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus. Now, Lens has been released for Google app for iOS as well.