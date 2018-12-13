Toggle Menu Sections
Google app for iOS gets Lens integration: Here’s how to usehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/google-app-for-ios-gets-lens-integration-heres-how-to-use-5492191/

Google app for iOS gets Lens integration: Here’s how to use

Google Lens has now been integrated into the Google app for iOS

Google Lens, Google Lens iOS, Google Lens for iPhone, Google app App Store, Google Lens App Store, Google
Google app for iOS has been updated with Lens integration.

Google Lens has now been integrated into the Google app for iOS. The search giant took to Twitter to make this official. Google Lens support will let iPhone users use their phone’s camera to point at an object to know more about them, shop for similar products online or simply get search results.

It seems the Google app for iOS has not been updated with Lens integration as of now. However, the feature should be available for all users soon.

Google recently made available Lens as a standalone app on Play Store, available for all smartphones running Android Marshmallow or higher. More features of Google Lens include real-time object recognition, in-camera text selection, and object recognition.

With Google Lens, iPhone users can also point to famous landmarks or locations to get a short description of other relevant information about them. It can also be used to translate signs to a different language.

Google Lens was introduced in 2017 and it was limited to Pixel and Pixel 2 series for about a year. Google announced during its annual developer conference, I/O 2018, that the feature will be available for a number of Android smartphones from LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus. Now, Lens has been released for Google app for iOS as well.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android