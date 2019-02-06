Goibibo now uses WhatsApp, AI to get the best out of user reviews

The power of the user review in the e-commerce space is something most companies, and users, have recognised. Now, Goibibo is taking user reviews of properties booked via its travel platforms to a whole new level by bringing down the barrier for creating these posts and also culling out actionable intelligence from this data.

Anshuman Bapna, Chief Product Officer of Goibibo and MakeMyTrip, says Goibibo has since inception focused on photos provided by people who have stayed in these hotels. “We do all kind of things to acquire these pictures from the users. So far, three million users have provided those pictures to us,” he told indianexpress.com.

Bapna says one of the challenges is to figure out the easiest, most frictionless, way to post these reviews. “We have our app. But beyond that, we do some unique things. We allow users to posts reviews via a WhatsApp bot which reaches out of the user as soon as they have completed a trip,” he added.

Bapna said they also reach out to users to crowdsource reviews with more depth by offering a slideshow like an interface to get specific data that will be of use to future travellers. “For instance, how do we get sufficient confidence in solo, and particularly women, travellers on the safety aspects of the property… so we use data points that help us flag a property as safe.” We have two million such “next level data points” that go far beyond the regular star rating.

Also, these data points help Goibibo help hotels improve their service. “Through these reviews we are getting signals about the service of the hotels, like for instance the quality of the breakfast they offer. We let the hoteliers know about these negative reviews so that they can fix these issues,” he added.

Thanks to the scale of the reviews, Goibibo is also able to run artificial intelligence algorithms to gain more insights. “While the algorithms study the quality of the review, they also try and extract content points. Like how a review talks specifically about the quality of South Indian food at a hotel, or how good its swimming pool is,” he explained, adding how this let’s them aggregate separate threads maybe just about hotels with great South Indian food or swimming pools. This also helps the platform extract concepts and segregate then right.

The photos go through an AI pipeline to identify the content in it as lobby area, bed sheets etc, Bapna added, how they trained these pipelines to understand the content over a period of time. “In fact, we hardly have any human moderation on the site now.”