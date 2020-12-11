Gmail will now let users edit Microsoft Office documents inside emails

While announcing the update, Google said that it is important for files and documents to look consistent across applications. (Image: Google)

Google Workspace is a suite of productivity apps from the company, including Docs, Sheets and Slides, all of which allow people to get work done. The company has now started rolling out Microsoft Office collaborative features, which allow users edit Microsoft Office files directly, without saving them to Drive first. This new feature will preserve the original file format.

This new update will allow users to reply to email threads featuring Office files easier and faster according to Google. Apart from this, the company with the update will also make it easier for users to create and work with documents that require multiple page orientation in Docs.

After the update, Gmail will start to show a new reply option inside of Office files, with Reply with this file and Open original message.

The feature will initially be made available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus users. It will also be made available to users of G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education and non-profit customers. As of now, Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers are not eligible for this update.

While announcing the update, Google said that it is important for files and documents to look consistent across applications. This new update will help make it easier for users to create and share documents from Google Docs that have wide tables, charts, diagrams, and images. They will also get the ability to edit, import, and export Microsoft Office files directly inside of the Google Workspace Suite.

The update is currently being rolled out slowly to users and will see a wider roll out from January 5.

