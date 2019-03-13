Google’s Gmail and Drive facing global service outage as users complain of issues

Gmail and Google Drive are facing service issues and these appear to be impacting users globally. Google’s own GSuite Status Dashboard, which shows the status of all Google related services, shows that both Gmail and Google Drive are facing what the company refers to as a service disruption. In a statement to indianexpress.com, a Google spokesperson said, “We’re aware of an issue affecting Gmail. Please visit the G Suite status dashboard for more details.”

Advertising

In Gmail, users are facing problems in sending emails. The issue is impacting private Gmail and Gmail for enterprise users, who are using their company account. Previously, Gmail was down back in January with users in India and Europe reporting issues and getting a 404 error.

At that time, Google had issued a statement saying it was aware of the issue with Gmail and was investigating the problem. “The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour,” the statement had read at the time.

This time, the Gmail and Google Drive issue appears to be impact users globally. The website DownRightNow, which tracks service disruptions for major web services, says that Gmail is likely facing service disruption.

Google Dashboard for Gmail had this message when you click on the service disruption issue, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

The Dashboard shows a similar message for Google Drive. Users have taken to Twitter also to complain about the problem.

Check out some of the user tweets below

Wow. Our work Gmail is down. This is the kind of amazing service you get from Google in such situations: pic.twitter.com/Q1XrePPmrg — Martin Brochhaus (@mbrochh) March 13, 2019

So apparently Gmail is down in several countries around the world. They should just declare an International Non-Working Holiday #GmailDown pic.twitter.com/u9U3yiEd1G — Mikee Reyes (@mikeeoreyes) March 13, 2019

@gmail Down in Atlanta… any idea when service will be back? pic.twitter.com/eA6IXFsMiv — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) March 13, 2019 Advertising

According to DownDetector website, users are reporting issues with attachments, logging-in and receiving messages. The live outage map for Gmail also shows that the issue is affecting users in India, part of the United States, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia as well.