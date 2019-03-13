Google’s Gmail and Drive facing global service outage as users complain of issues

Toggle Menu Sections
Gmail and Google Drive are facing service issues and these appear to be impacting users globally. Gmail users are facing problems sending mail, according to reports.

Gmail and Google Drive facing service disruption. Google’s App Status Dashboard also shows problems for both these services.

Gmail and Google Drive are facing service issues and these appear to be impacting users globally. Google’s own GSuite Status Dashboard, which shows the status of all Google related services, shows that both Gmail and Google Drive are facing what the company refers to as a service disruption. In a statement to indianexpress.com, a Google spokesperson said, “We’re aware of an issue affecting Gmail. Please visit the G Suite status dashboard for more details.”

In Gmail, users are facing problems in sending emails. The issue is impacting private Gmail and Gmail for enterprise users, who are using their company account. Previously, Gmail was down back in January with users in India and Europe reporting issues and getting a 404 error.

At that time, Google had issued a statement saying it was aware of the issue with Gmail and was investigating the problem. “The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour,” the statement had read at the time. 

This time, the Gmail and Google Drive issue appears to be impact users globally. The website DownRightNow, which tracks service disruptions for major web services, says that Gmail is likely facing service disruption.

Users are reporting problems with sending mails, attachments on Gmail.

Google Dashboard for Gmail had this message when you click on the service disruption issue, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

The Dashboard shows a similar message for Google Drive.  Users have taken to Twitter also to complain about the problem.

According to DownDetector website, users are reporting issues with attachments, logging-in and receiving messages. The live outage map for Gmail also shows that the issue is affecting users in India, part of the United States, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia as well.

