Gmail Go app launched by Google for Android Go phones: Here’s what it offers

Google has announced Gmail Go app for Android Go devices. Like YouTube Go, Google Assistant Go, Files Go, Maps Go, this Gmail app will also be lighter and faster and designed for devices with low-end specifications. Google’s Android Go will bring the latest Android Oreo operating system to phones with basic specifications like 1GB RAM or 512MB RAM, less storage space and lower-end processors.

Previously Micromax has announced partnered to bring Android Go ready smartphones to India under the Bharat series. The Bharat Go smartphone was supposed to launch towards the end of January 2018. The phone is supposed to have a price tag of under Rs 2000, when it launches.

According to the description for the Gmail Go app, this will have most of the features from the original app. Notifications are supported and users will be able to read and respond to mails both in online and offline mode. Google will also offer the smarter Gmail Inbox on the Go version of the app where important messages from friends and family will appear first, while social and promotional emails will be bundled together separately.

Gmail Go will also come with 15GB of free storage for users. The app will support multiple accounts, including the ability to set up Gmail and non-Gmail addresses. Other email addresses supported are Outlook.com, Yahoo Mail, or other IMAP/POP email. Google recently launched the Assistant Go app as well, which is designed for Android Go phones. The Assistant app also offers similar features like the regular version of the app.

Google’s Android Go was announced at the company’s annual developer conference in May, 2017. Android Go smartphones are expected to ship in 2018 and are targeted for the Indian market.

