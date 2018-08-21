Gmail for Android gets undo feature to recall sent mails

Gmail’s Undo for Android app works in a manner similar to its desktop version. It can be useful for pulling back emails that have been accidentally sent to the wrong person or with mistakes. Gmail’s Undo for Android app works in a manner similar to its desktop version. It can be useful for pulling back emails that have been accidentally sent to the wrong person or with mistakes.

Gmail for Android has started getting the Undo feature for pulling back mails. Notably, Undo can already be accessed on the desktop version of the service. According to a report from Android Police, the feature should arrive with Gmail for Android version 8.7. The report adds that this could be a server-side update and may not show up on all devices (including those on version 8.7), so users are recommended to restart the app to access the feature.

Gmail’s Undo for Android app works in a manner similar to its desktop version. It can be useful for pulling back emails that have been accidentally sent to the wrong person or with mistakes. One can Undo a sent mail roughly within ten seconds, and the action will stop the recipient from getting it. During the process when an email is being sent, users will get a notification at the bottom of the screen to cancel the outgoing message. Once users click the cancel option, the message will be cancelled before it is actually sent. In this case, users will be redirected to the drafting screen.

Gmail’s Undo option is available when a message is sent. At the bottom of the screen, users will see this option for a brief (about 10 seconds) period that they can click on to prevent a message from being received by the recipient. As per the Android Police report, the option works well for Gmail-to-Gmail emails, while users could experience a short delay before the message is being sent for other services.

Gmail recently started rolling out gesture-based features for Android users, that makes maintaining Gmail accounts much easier. The feature was introduced in version 8.5.20 of the Gmail Android app. The gestures allow users to perform different tasks like marking emails as read/unread or deleting emails by simply swiping in different directions.

